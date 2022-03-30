news, local-news,

Popular destination Perlubie Beach has been faced with some issues after several visitors used the on-beach camp site. Residents expressed their concerns about damage to the beach, public safety being threatened and lack of equitable access for the community. Streaky Bay District Council has says the location can hold anywhere from 80 to more than 100 caravans/campers during peak tourism, but the organisation has had complaints about the damage these numbers are causing to the beach. People have complained that some visitors are staying in non-self contained campers, using the sand dunes as a toilet area, littering these areas with human faeces and toilet paper. They have reported campers are filling the carpark, leading to the beach access being blocked and resulting in no areas being available for day visitors to the park. People have noticed vehicles driving recklessly and speeding along the beach. Residents have expressed their environmental concerns around beach erosion and damage to the habitat of shore birds and other wildlife. They also believe they have reduced access to the beach, including the occupying of day-use shelters by campers and pulling down of signs that note the shelters are for day-use only. Campers have been staying longer in the area than allowed, surpassing the legal limit of 21 days. The site is under the care and control of the state government and council has stressed there is only so much action it can take. Council has been having discussions with the government about the handover of care and control of the beach to the organisation, enabling them to take action to manage the situation. If the council is given access to take action, it is proposing an introduction of a permit system for the beach, allowing it to cap numbers at a "sustainable level." Council hopes it will be able to limit camping on the beach to self-contained campers only and introduce speed limits. The organisation is planning to take measures to stop campers from occupying the day-use shelters, developing the carparking area, introducing defined carparks and camping spots. Council will undertake work to limit the area along the beach allocated to campers, with the aim of maintaining habitats of shore birds and other wildlife. It is eager to talk to the new Labor government about speeding the handover of the care and control of the beach. Mayor Travis Barber said he supports the actions to protect the beach, noting that although it is a tourist attraction, the increase in visitors using it as a campsite is putting "pressure" on the area. He said the beach is reaching its "tipping point" regarding sustainability. "Understanding that no-one predicted the surge in popularity of the destination, this issue needs to be addressed now," he said. "This is not a situation where council is saying 'not our problem,' with the solution involving expediting the care and control of the beach to council so we have the localised resources on the ground to effectively manage the destination." Council chief executive Damian Carter said the organisation is requesting people visiting in the meantime consider the beach and other users during their stay. "We understand the attraction of Perlubie Beach as it is a much-loved beach to our community as well. "However, you need to consider others and your overall footprint on the beach." Council is asking visitors who do not have self-contained accommodations to not camp on the beach and to limit their stay to few nights, suggesting they move to other camp sites somewhere else in the region. The organisation ask visitors to leave space in the carpark for day use visitors to park, also encouraging visitors to use the awning/annexure on their caravan or camper instead of using the shelters, allowing families visiting the area to use the shelters during the day. Council ask visitors not to stay too far down the beach, take all rubbish with them before they leave, be mindful of others others visiting the beach as well as the wildlife while driving. The organisation stressed dogs must be under close watch so they donnot interfere with the wildlife.

