Three time Melbourne cup winner and Streaky Bay local Kerrin McEvoy explained what having the statue of him unveiled on Sunday by the community meant to him and his family. Mr McEvoy said he had a lovely day with his family and the community at the unveiling, with the statue placed across the road from the Streaky Bay Hotel. He had worked closely with local sculptor Ken Martin over 5 years throughout the whole process of the project, commending Mr Martin on the work that went into it. "He is a master at his craft - I am really pleased with the final product that is for sure." Mr McEvoy and Mr Martin had many discussions around deciding on all elements of the art and how the design should look, with Mr McEvoy choosing the outfit and colours, kitted up in a jersey and wearing the same colours he represented during some of his biggest racing achievements. "Ken was able to get a real atone in the colours in the top part of the statue which was great and it really brought it to life. "Those colours are close to my heart because I wore them to victory in some big races here in Australia." Mr McEvoy commended the community and the fundraising that went into the project, mentioning the items he was able to donate to have auctioned off to raise funds. "I signed a couple of pictures and had a saddle there that went up in a frame as well that I used in one of my big victories here in Sydney." He said it was great to be back in town, catching up with family, friends and connecting with everyone at the unveiling. "Just to be a part of the day - it was a really special day for the family." Mr McEvoy gave an insight into his next big race. "I am riding a mare called Duias - she is a favourite for the Sydney Cup at the moment. "I am hoping that she can prove very hard to beat in the Sydney Cup which is Saturday week."

