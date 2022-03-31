news, local-news,

Two Eyre Peninsula residents have been recognised with state Australia Day Awards at Government House on Wednesday evening. The awards were to be presented in January but was delayed due to COVID-19 and recognised people across the state who have shown great selflessness, resilience and commitment to making their communities stronger. Wudinna's Liz Habermann was one of the 18 recipients on Wednesday evening, receiving the Inspiring South Australian Women's Award while Melvin Charlton from Tumby Bay received the Award for Active Citizenship commendation. Mrs Habermann, who had recently run for the seat of Flinders in the state election, was recognised for her advocacy and commitment to helping drive for voluntary assisted dying legislation in SA. The issue was one she was passionate about following the death of her 19-year-old son Rhys following a battle with terminal bone cancer. Mrs Habermann has also been recognised as an active citizen in her community, with more than a decade of contributions towards the advancement of her district and its environs. She said she had always done the things she had done because of her beliefs. "It feels pretty nice to be recognised, you do these things not because of awards but you do it because you believe in it," she said. Mrs Habermann said the award felt special, especially after the fight she joined by sharing her family's story and eventually seeing the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2021 pass last year. "I think what I really appreciate is people are still speaking Rhys' name, it's really comforting that he might not be here anymore but his legacy continues." Mr Charlton received his state commendation, which followed his Award for Active Citizenship from Tumby Bay District Council in January. He has been recognised for his services to the community, which includes 43 years with the Country Fire Service as a volunteer firefighter. Mr Charlton said he felt honoured to receive the award, especially being in the company of other award winners and hearing of their achievements. He said it was rewarding being a volunteer in the community and encouraged others to do the same. "If everybody puts their hand up and does a little bit, it goes a long way," he said. Australia Day Council chief executive officer Jan Chorley said the awards recognised the commitment of South Australians who work often went unnoticed. "They don't do it for the praise, or for the recognition, they do it simply because it makes a difference for people in their communities," she said. "These are the unsung heroes that we pay tribute to on Australia Day, and I congratulate all award recipients for the outstanding contribution that they have made to their community."

