Two Eyre Peninsula medical practices have been funded to support and train young doctors as part of a federal government scheme to attract general practitioners into regional areas. The government's Remote Vocational Training Scheme Extended Targeted Recruitment Pilot program aims to provide wage support and support doctors to gain their qualification while living in a rural or remote area. The Mid Eyre Medical Practice in Cleve and the Streaky Bay and Districts Medical Centre have been added to the program location list which means doctors interested in rural and remote general practice will receive income support while working at one of the clinics. Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said the pilot scheme provided up to $501,000 in income support over the course of each doctor's training, depending on their Modified Monash Model rating, to make the location more appealing to young doctors. The Streaky Bay clinic has a model rating of seven while Mid Eyre has a rating of six. "Australia has sufficient number of doctors, but far too few of them are prepared to work in our regions and many of them are intimidated by the breadth of the medical challenge of rural practice," he said. "There is no silver bullet which will solve the imbalance of doctors and we continue as a government to direct extra resources to addressing the problem. "This is an excellent program and I am very pleased to have the Mid Eyre and Streaky Bay practices included." While this is good news for the clinics and a step forward in attracting young doctors to those areas, now there needs to be someone to take up the offer. Streaky Bay Medical Clinic board chairperson Jonas Woolford said there was a criteria to be met and twice before the practice was unsuccessful in finding someone for the placement. He said it was important to have someone on the ground to also provide that support for them when they were placed there. "You still have to provide that someone on the ground to provide that support," he said. "It's a hard task to place an intern somewhere where there's not a permanent doctor." Mr Woolford said the clinic had been assisted by visiting doctors and locums to provide some continuity of service to local patients and customers. He said they would remain hopeful as there had been examples locally of GPs who were placed locally and then became successful longer term doctors in the region. The plight of rural and regional clinics was highlighted at a senate inquiry at Whyalla on March 1, which included stories of how people had been disadvantaged from the doctor shortages, including how a woman was forced to give birth on the roadside on the way to Port Lincoln when a doctor was unavailable at Streaky Bay. However Mr Woolford said these stories should not dictate people's picture on rural medicine in the region. "There's a lot of job satisfaction, and getting more boots on the ground will help spread the load," he said.

