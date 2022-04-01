sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln trainer Brian Lear has claimed his first win in the W.A Bill Holland Series, announced at the Streaky Bay Cup races on March 26. The series, sponsored by the Holland family, takes place across the cup races on Eyre Peninsula, starting with the Thevenard Cup on December 4 and finishing with the Streaky Bay Cup with horses earning points based on starts with 10 points for a first placing, five for second, three for third and two for fourth. This year saw the Port Lincoln Cup Prelude included in the programme while the Penong Cup did not take place and the Kimba Cup was postponed until after Streaky Bay so it did not factor in either. At the end it was five year old gelding Choncape who took out the series, set up early with wins in the Thevenard and Ceduna cups. The horse could not match these first two performances, running eighth in the Cup Prelude, sixth in the Lock Cup, eleventh in the Port Lincoln Cup and eighth in the Streaky Bay Cup, but the first two wins and subsequent starts saw it take out this year's series. Mr Lear, trainer of Choncape, on top of being awarded as trainer and owner of the horse also took out Trainer of the Series, which is based on an aggregate score earned by runners throughout the series. He said the series showed Choncape was not suited to the 1900+ metre races, though the shorter cup races at Ceduna suited him fine. Mr Lear was thrilled to earn his first ever series win. "It's fantastic, it's something I've been trying to do," he said. "It's hard to do because it's run over so many races and so many horses go into it." Kerrin McEvoy, whose is the grandson of Bill Holland, attended the Streaky Bay Cup with his wife Cathy and children Charlie, Jake, Reece and Eve making the presentation to the series winners. Mr Lear said the occasion felt special due to his own connections to Bill Holland and McEvoy. "I met and worked with Peter Snowden in Sydney and Kerrin was over there as well, and as a child I used to strap for Bill Holland's horses as well," he said. The jockey who rode Choncape to his two cup wins was also awarded as Felicity Atkinson of Adelaide won Jockey of the Series, which was based on finishing points earned in each heat. The jockey trophy was donated by jockey Brett Prebble. The cup meet also saw the end of the Eyre Peninsula Racing Association racing season with trophies and awards presented by vice president Bruce Zippel and the McEvoy family. Runner up in the W.A. Bill Holland Series, Des Courtney trained Givepeace a Chance won West Coast Horse of the Year, supported by Nutrient Ag Streaky Bay. Mr Lear took home another trophy as association Trainer of the Year while Ms Atkinson was association Jockey of the Year.

