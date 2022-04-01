Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1990 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

With Friday here again that means it's time for this week's Flashback Friday which features images from past editions of the Port Lincoln Times. This week we are going back 32 years to feature images from throughout April, 1990. Who can you recognise from this week's gallery. MORE FLASHBACKS: The year 1990 saw Australia commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings, with some photos of a special Anzac Day celebration featuring in this week's gallery. Very soon we will vote in the federal election, 1990 saw another federal election with Prime Minister Bob Hawke re-elected against Liberal candidate Andrew Peacock. It would be Hawke's last election win as he was replaced as Prime Minister by Treasurer Paul Keating in a leadership challenge the following year. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/1d7faa2d-269a-4266-8dd8-1dd3d6894fbf_rotated_270.JPG/r316_859_3399_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg