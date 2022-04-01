news, local-news,

Lower Eyre Peninsuala Council investigated an opportunity around the management of residents' additional bin requests at the latest meeting. Council discussed whether it was more efficient for residents to contact the waste contractor directly or through council to request additional bins, with the organisation considering whether or not to reduce its base services back to only providing one bin per household - this would result in residents needing to contact the waste contractor directly for additional bins. Council took the following complexities into account - the collection of outstanding additional bin charge debts, additional bins not being returned on sale of the property and issues that rise between landlords and tenants when extra services are used Cheif executive Delfina Lanzilli said council wass continually identifying and making changes to its waste operations, working towards better outcomes for residents, outlining the decision council came too. "Council ensures that any change to operations must always result in better outcomes for its residents and in this case, it was determined that the Council continue to manage the additional bin service." She stated residents would not see any material change to their waste service, adding they would need to contact the council if they would like to put forward a request for an additional bin, with that request being actioned by the organisation. Ms Lanzilli mentioned what council staff would work towards through this system. "Council staff will be administering the additional bin service for the whole district ensuring the costs are minimised to each resident whilst also guaranteeing a consistent level of service."

