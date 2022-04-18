news, local-news,

Port Lincoln City Council has approved a Stolen Generation Memorial and other key cultural elements for its Whait Reserve Upgrade Project. Council plans to include the memorial at the reserve after talks with Gabalidi Garngoo Association. Chief executive officer Matthew Morgan said council had endorsed the City's first Reconciliation Action Plan. Whait Reserve will have an English language and a Barngarla language name. Council will work with the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation to create the dual-naming. "This commitment acknowledges our past as a society and helps with healing," Mr Morgan said. "Our First Nations Engagement Officer Evelyn Walker will work through a plan to include key messaging, storytelling, and art in what will likely be a physical yarning circle-style arrangement in the centre of the reserve." Works will begin on the Whait Reserve project in coming months, including the co-design project for the adventure/nature place space with council working with the Lincoln Gardens Primary School Year 5/6, which has a largely First Nations identified student population. Mayor Brad Flaherty emphasised the importance of having these cultural elements throughout. Barngarla community member Emma Richards said she was happy to see dual-naming of sites being organised in and around Port Lincoln. "We are really happy this is happening," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/60e8dcfe-e417-4b82-81a4-12fe1b6defc4.jpg/r35_960_5416_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Work to dual name new Whait Reserve Indigenous memorial