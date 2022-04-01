news, local-news,

An interesting addition has been made to the rest stop near the Tumby Bay Silos, which also connects culturally to the traditional owners of the area. Tumby Bay Progress Association had worked to put in place the 'Learning Circle' near the silos, which has been built around an existing tree at the site with other stone pieces installed as seating. The concept of the Learning Circle in connected to Indigenous cultures about gathering to learn from a collective group, to build relationships and to preserve culture. The association is working the the Barngarla people, as traditional owners of much of the Eyre Peninsula including Tumby Bay, to build on the site to include cultural elements, including a native garden with food, fibre and medicinal plants important to the local First Nations people. The site includes signage, including a Welcome to Country which states visitors were on Barngarla land. Barngarla community representative Emma Richards said they had worked closely with the progress association on this project and on elements to be included. She said the space could have long term cultural and educational benefits for the community and visitors alike, with the possibility of schools being able to use the space to further learn about the Barngarla culture and language. "We're looking forward to working with them in creating a space that has Barngarla information and language that people can use relating to plants and wildlife among other things in the Tumby Bay area," she said. "We are looking forward to participating and sharing development in utilising Barngarla language, culture and information in that space." Stone work at the site was overseen by Denis Peck with Garry Hibble, Stephen and Kerryn Hibbit and Corey Slade involved in installation, with Ann Baillie providing the finishing on the rock surfaces. Local businesses including Mitre 10 and Smiths Transport were also involved in the project. Dion Lebrun, Julie Elliott, Toby Kennett and Donald Bawden assisted with collecting the rocks off local properties to be used in the project. Mr Peck said he was approached to be involved in the project, and said while he would not do the work himself he would help to oversee it. He said he was happy to have already seen the number of visitors who had stopped to have a look. "I've been surprised with how many tourists I have seen come through," he said. "We are hoping schools can bring kids out here...I just hope it gets used."

