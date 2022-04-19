news, local-news,

An interesting addition has been made to the rest stop near the Tumby Bay silos and it connects culturally to the traditional owners of the area. Tumby Bay Progress Association had worked to put in place the Learning Circle near the silos. It has been built around a tree with other stone pieces installed as seating. The concept of the Learning Circle in connected to indigenous cultures and relates to gathering to learn from a group, to build relationships and to preserve culture. The association is working with the the Barngarla people, as traditional owners of much of the Eyre Peninsula including Tumby Bay, to build on the site to include cultural elements such as a native garden with food, fibre and medicinal plants important to the local First Nations people. The site includes signs such as a Welcome to Country which says visitors are on Barngarla land. Barngarla community representative Emma Richards said they had worked closely with the association on the project and the elements to be included. She said the space could have long-term cultural and educational benefits for the community and visitors alike, with the possibility of schools being able to use the space to further learn about the Barngarla culture and language. "We're looking forward to working with them in creating a space that has Barngarla information and language that people can use relating to plants and wildlife in the Tumby Bay area," she said. "We are looking forward to participating and sharing development in using Barngarla language, culture and information in that space." Stone work at the site was overseen by Denis Peck with Garry Hibble, Stephen and Kerryn Hibbit and Corey Slade involved in installation and Ann Baillie providing the finishing on the rock surfaces. Local businesses including Mitre 10 and Smiths Transport were also involved in the project. Dion Lebrun, Julie Elliott, Toby Kennett and Donald Bawden assisted with collecting the rocks off local properties to be used in the project. Mr Peck said he was approached to be involved in the project, and said while he would not do the work himself he would help to oversee it. He said he was happy to have already seen the number of visitors who had stopped to have a look. "I have been surprised with how many tourists I have seen come through," he said. "We hope schools can bring kids out here."

