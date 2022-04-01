community,

The historic tuna fishing vessel MFV Tacoma had a successful tourism season with three tuna poling trips in February. Tacoma had two women's trips lasting two days with one men's trip lasting five days. Fishing locations ranged from Rocky Island, west of Coffin Bay to the Cabbage Patch near Neptune Islands. About 150 fish were caught under the Australian quota system and are available at local restaurants and seafood outlets. Tacoma Preservation Society president Ross Haldane said everything went to plan and this year's trips went a lot better than the previous year. "The weather gods were good to us and the tuna showed up when and where they were supposed to, which was dramatically different to last year," he said. "Earlier on in the first couple of trips it was good to work with the commercial fleet, those days were eye openers for the visitors to see the commercial fleet in action." Mr Haldane said one group who went out on a trip was a women's fishing team who look to make the Tacoma adventure part of their annual program and the society's trip to a camping and fishing show last October looked to have payed off in terms of interest. He said bookings for next year were already good with February again targeted for trips to happen. "The boat has performed really well, a high level of involvement by volunteers has paid off with very little problems with the boat," he said. "After 70 years that's not a bad effort." Money raised from the fishing trips contribute to the ongoing preservation of Tacoma. Tacoma's tuna poling trips are only part of the society's annual activities along with charity days, day trips, and as a venue for weddings and birthdays. The society is also planning for Tacoma's return to Port Fairy, which was to happen for the 70th anniversary but was disrupted by COVID. Meanwhile the society is hopeful a proposed new berthing facility will be able to help it and Tacoma play a more role active in day to day Port Lincoln tourism offerings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/4a8dd092-9cb7-4800-bc4c-7118d345e273.jpg/r0_1048_1889_2115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg