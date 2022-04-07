news, property, tumby bay, house of the week, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, neat and tidy home offers multiple living areas of generous proportions, so there is room for the whole family to enjoy. The home is situated in the relaxed seaside town of Tumby Bay which is ever-growing and becoming more popular. It is the perfect place for sitting back and relaxing or getting active on the water. As you enter the home you will notice the downstairs features an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room with a split system airconditioner, ceiling fan and wood fire. This area flows through to a formal dining, playroom or office area. But that's not all, there is an additional lounge room with a ceiling fan. The beautiful main bathroom combined with laundry is downstairs and is modern having only just been renovated. Three of the bedrooms are downstairs with two of them featuring ceiling fans and large built-in robes. Upstairs there is a retreat fourth bedroom with a built-in robe and an ensuite that has views over to the hills. The home is finished off with a large undercover entertaining area. There is a garden shed, a 7x10m shed concreted with power and an 8x25m carport, three plumbed rainwater tanks and a large 6.5kW solar system. Rarely do four bedroom homes come onto the market in the main part of town. This property is close to sporting facilities, the school, the town centre shops, pubs and approximately 450 metres from the beach. The driving time from Tumby Bay to Adelaide is six and a half hours and just 35 minutes to Port Lincoln.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/8f257e11-e213-43f8-bbac-7e8df28dfafb.jpg/r3_0_6693_3780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg