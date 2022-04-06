news, property, cummins, raine and horne, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and properties. 1490 square metres Don't miss this unique opportunity to live and work in the rural hub of Cummins. Located on the main street running through Cummins, the Post Office has a continual stream of locals and visitors alike making the most of the large range of products and services provided by the business. The building itself includes a large carpeted display floor area, sorting tables and a service desk. The post boxes and work area flooring have been renewed in the last twelve months. Alongside those improvements, a new roof and carport have been added in the last two years. Also included in the sale are two delivery motorbikes, and a delivery van is negotiable. The three-bedroom home next to the business is beautifully presented. The modern kitchen includes tiled flooring, a dishwasher, a wall oven and a large island bench. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious, carpeted lounge with a wood fire heater and reverse-cycle airconditioner. All three bedrooms are large and all have built-in robes and ceiling fans for comfort. Outside and the large backyard has plenty of room for kids and anyone with a green thumb. There is ample rainwater storage which is plumbed to the house. There is also a single car garage which has power and a cement floor. This is a thriving business in a "can do" community, Cummins is a town that offers plenty to its residents and the surrounding area. The business and home are for sale however, there is also the option of buying the business and leasing the building and renting the home.

