It was a proud moment for Kerrin McEvoy last weekend, with the three-time Melbourne cup winner being acknowledged by his local community in Streaky Bay with a statue across the road from the Streaky Bay Hotel. The event was covered by the Port Lincoln Times. Mr McEvoy said he had a great time back in his home town with family, explaining how he worked closely with Port Lincoln sculptor Ken Martin for five years on the project, deciding on elements of the art and coming up with the final design. In the final artwork, Mr McEvoy is kitted up in a jersey and wearing the same colours he represented during some of his biggest racing achievements. He commended the community's fundraising efforts for the project during his speech at the opening, mentioning how he also helped with the fundraising events after donating signed pictures, and a saddle he used in both Everest events to be auctioned off. Mr McEvoy will be racing in the Sydney Cup on April 9, riding a horse named Duias, which has been labelled as a favourite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/650a5dab-a224-41e4-9bab-23c9429db03f.jpg/r81_85_1120_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jockey statue is a 'winner'