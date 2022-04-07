news, local-news,

OP SHOP OPENS Anglican Op Shop Friday, April 8, 9am-3pm and Saturday, April 9, 10am-2pm, next to roundabout at Adelaide Plce, Friday there is a sausage sizzle, kids entertainment, pancakes, plants and trading table, visit www.portlincolnanglican.com/op-shop.html HELP CLEAN-UP Clean Up Australia Day Sunday, April 10, bottom of Slipway Rd, off Hindmarsh St, Port Lincoln, 9.30am-11am; The Friends of the Parnkalla Walking Trail group in partnership with council are holding a Clean Up Australia Day event, for information visit www.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/community/events MUSIC, STORIES Mainly Music program Tuesday, April 12, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every week of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music MARKET FAIR Pt Lincoln Community Market Sunday, April 17, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/ LEARN TO SEW Healing Hearts workshop Sunday, April 17, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley. MUSICAL VOYAGE Sabor a Cuba Thursday, April 21, Cummins Town Hall, 7.30pm, Country Arts SA show; 2 hours of expressive music presented by a three-piece Cuban band. For more information or to purchase tickets visit saltfestival.com.au FUN, FRIVOLITY Port Lincoln Colour Fun Run Friday, April 29, grass area opposite Grand Tasman Hotel, 2pm-4pm; Enter for free to be "bombarded" with colour, followed by a free sausage sizzle. White t-shirts, safety glasses provided, BYO mask. Information stalls set up to promote local community services. FESTIVAL ROCKS Performances at SALT Stage Saturday, April 30, venue and ticket details to come; George Alice, Kings and Associates, No News, Luke Marshall and Chel_C to perform on the SALT Stage. For more information visit saltfestival.com.au EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/a6270df1-dca9-4ddb-93dd-2102bccfa409.jpg/r0_120_365_326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on around the Eyre Peninsula