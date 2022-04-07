Discover what's on around the Eyre Peninsula
OP SHOP OPENS
Anglican Op Shop
Friday, April 8, 9am-3pm and Saturday, April 9, 10am-2pm, next to roundabout at Adelaide Plce, Friday there is a sausage sizzle, kids entertainment, pancakes, plants and trading table, visit www.portlincolnanglican.com/op-shop.html
HELP CLEAN-UP
Clean Up Australia Day
Sunday, April 10, bottom of Slipway Rd, off Hindmarsh St, Port Lincoln, 9.30am-11am; The Friends of the Parnkalla Walking Trail group in partnership with council are holding a Clean Up Australia Day event, for information visit www.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/community/events
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, April 12, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every week of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Community Market
Sunday, April 17, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
LEARN TO SEW
Healing Hearts workshop
Sunday, April 17, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley.
MUSICAL VOYAGE
Sabor a Cuba
Thursday, April 21, Cummins Town Hall, 7.30pm, Country Arts SA show; 2 hours of expressive music presented by a three-piece Cuban band. For more information or to purchase tickets visit saltfestival.com.au
FUN, FRIVOLITY
Port Lincoln Colour Fun Run
Friday, April 29, grass area opposite Grand Tasman Hotel, 2pm-4pm; Enter for free to be "bombarded" with colour, followed by a free sausage sizzle. White t-shirts, safety glasses provided, BYO mask. Information stalls set up to promote local community services.
FESTIVAL ROCKS
Performances at SALT Stage
Saturday, April 30, venue and ticket details to come; George Alice, Kings and Associates, No News, Luke Marshall and Chel_C to perform on the SALT Stage. For more information visit saltfestival.com.au
If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au.