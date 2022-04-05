news, local-news,

The Uni Hub Spencer Gulf UHSG is gaining momentum on their plan for a Regional University Centre in Port Lincoln, with the City of Port Lincoln supporting a proposal for a local university hub. It is argued that a university hub would fill a gap in the local and regional education market by providing the option for residents to study locally. The UHSG has submitted its grant application to the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, seeking funding estimated to equate to about $307,000 per year over four years. If successful in its funding bid, the City of Port Lincoln will support the centre by providing access to buildings and facilities, subsidised rent, and some capital investment. This will include access to the land on the corner of Adelaide Place and Hallett Place, with current structures including the former Baptist Church and Manse. If the Uni Hub Spencer Gulf is successful in securing the grant, Council will contribute up to $200,000 matched dollar for dollar by the Federal Government to renovate and refurbish the Manse. Subject to future demand, a separate investigation into stage 2 expansion of the Regional University Centre and plans including plans to refurbish the former Baptist Church could be undertaken. City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said the Council's unanimous support for the project reflects the need for, and importance of, tertiary education in the community. "Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula can often seem a long way from many tertiary opportunities in the city," Mayor Flaherty said. "We are hoping a local university hub will change this. "A local university centre will give students the opportunity to stay, work and study in our community." "Travelling to Adelaide or interstate for tertiary study can be an insurmountable barrier for some due to the costs and practicalities of relocating and finding somewhere to live." "Not only will this allow more young people to remain locally while pursuing their career goals, but it will also positively impact families and our wider community with more of our youth staying to continue their involvement in local sports and recreation clubs, volunteering and possibly even pursuing new economic development opportunities such as establishing their own businesses." "Education is paramount, not just for our younger generations, but for our entire community," Mayor Flaherty said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/22e078c7-defc-44e9-9707-89525c9d0dd0.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

