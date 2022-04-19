news, local-news,

The Uni Hub Spencer Gulf is gaining momentum toward a plan for a Regional University Centre in Port Lincoln. Now the City of Port Lincoln has backed the proposal for a university hub. It is argued that a hub would fill a gap in the local and regional education market by providing the option for residents to study locally. The Uni Hub Spencer Gulf has submitted its grant application to the Education, Skills and Employment Department, seeking funding estimated about $307,000 yearly for four years. If the funding bid succeeds, the council will back the centre by providing access to buildings and facilities, subsidised rent, and some capital investment. This will include access to the land on the corner of Adelaide Place and Hallett Place with existing structures including the former Baptist Church and Manse. If the grant is achieved, the council will contribute up to $200,000 matched dollar-for-dollar by the federal government to renovate and refurbish the Manse. Subject to future demand, a separate investigation into stage two expansion of the Regional University Centre and plans to refurbish the former church could be undertaken. Mayor Brad Flaherty said the council's unanimous support for the project reflected the need for, and importance of, tertiary education in the community. "Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula can often seem a long way from many tertiary opportunities in Adelaide," he said. "We hope a local university hub will change this. "It would give students the opportunity to stay, work and study in our community. "Travelling to Adelaide or interstate for tertiary study can be an insurmountable barrier for some due to the costs and practicalities of relocating and finding somewhere to live. "Not only will this allow more young people to remain locally while pursuing their career goals, but it will also positively impact families and our wider community with more of our youth staying to continue their involvement in sport and recreation clubs, volunteering and possibly even pursuing new economic development opportunities such as actually establishing their own businesses. "Education is paramount, not just for our younger generations, but for our entire community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/22e078c7-defc-44e9-9707-89525c9d0dd0.JPG/r4_530_5183_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The plan for a Regional University Centre in Port Lincoln is gaining momentum.