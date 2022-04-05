news, local-news,

With the fifth anniversary of the Uluru Statement from the Heart coming up in May, First Nations people around Australia are concerned that governments are failing to respond with meaningful change. Change could be on the horizon, though, with South Australian Attorney-General and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher saying SA Labor is seeking to get the ball rolling. "The government is committed to introducing a state-based version of all elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart," he said. "Last time we were in government in SA, it was towards the end of our last term that we started treaty negotiations. "We will re-commence those as a matter of priority. "I also know, having spent, three or four weeks ago, time with Linda Burney, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, that federal Labor is also committed to introducing, in full, the elements." Member of the Uluru Statement from the Heart leadership group Sally Scales said First Nations peoples are concerned governments just "pick and choose" what elements of the statement they want to pursue. "We obviously know that what happened straight after Uluru with the Prime Minister of the day and all those conversations. It has not been on anyone's radar for the past five years," she said. "But also, everyone is sort of picking and choosing what components of the statement they want to contend with and go for. "We look at Labor and Liberal, they have their own interpretations from the statement, whereas we have always said you have to stay true to Uluru, which is First Nations' voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution which means that we don't want a legislative voice which is what some members of parliament are trying to push for. "We are asking for a voice enshrined in the constitution so we can be at the table to have meaningful conversations about our communities because I think there is a real myth out there that First Nations community people think exactly the same and that communities all have the same issues and have the same solutions." Mr Maher responded, saying he agreed with those concerns. "The picking and choosing of the components of the Uluru Statement didn't do justice to the ambitions and the optimism that was surrounding the statement," he said. "In the lead up to the statement there was the most comprehensive consultation with Aboriginal Australia and at the end of the statement charter, quite a clear and decisive path forward and it is an obligation of governments to respect." Ms Scales said people might be a bit scared to jump on board with First Nations people, but still encouraged everyone to find their voices and talk to their local member of parliament. "The statement was gifted to all Australians to walk beside First Nations communities because it says we do need the larger population to work with us in that space to get this over the line and I think it is really important to acknowledge that space," she said. "People get too scared to do anything in the First Nations component because they feel like there is a lot of political correctness around it and they get too afraid to get involved. "This was an invitation given out and we have to start thinking about what is our responsibility to each other, what is our responsibility to our nation and to our state?" Ms Scales was concerned that Labor had changed the order of some of the statement's wording to put "treaty" before "voice", but she still hoped governments enact meaningful change.

