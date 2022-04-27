news, local-news,

The Cummins and District Health Focus Group will this week gather for the first time since the pandemic, with the group looking to elect new members to its committee. Group organiser Liz Mickan said the group would have a range of objectives around maintaining and enhancing the level of services in Cummins, with a strong focus on the town and district. Ms Mickan called on community members to come to the meeting and share their ideas for supporting health service delivery in partnership with other agencies. "We are wanting expressions of interest from those who have a passion for community and a passion for maintaining our health services and enhancing them," she said. Ms Mickan said the group would be looking at various aspects within the health sector, including working to improve infrastructure and to maintain current facilities within the hospital, aged care facility and medical clinic. "With the increased costs of running a health service, there does not seem to be too much that is surplus for maintenance for enhancing it and improving it," she said. Ms Mickan said the group would work with staff and health professionals to evaluate the current facilities and work toward changes that could be implemented into the site to create a strong and sustainable health service in Cummins. The group would actively connect with community organisations, community members and health service staff and providers to achieve its objectives, she said. Ms Mickan said Eyre and Far North Local Health Network had finalised a strategic plan and an operational plan, and was expected to develop service plans for all of the Eyre Peninsula in the near future, including services that could be built on within the district. "We will work with those - Cummins has recommended that rehabilitation and aged care will be the focus," she said. "We believe Cummins is perfectly situated for rehabilitation and a more robust aged care service."

