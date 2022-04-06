news, local-news,

Cummins Stitches and Friends will showcase their work at the last weekend of the SALT Festival, opening on Friday, April 29, in the Cummins Institute. The exhibition will be open on Friday 6-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm and on Sunday 9am-3pm. Members have not presented their work in this format in the past five years, taking this opportunity to showcase unreleased products, the exhibition involving a variety of pieces entailing patchwork, quilting, crocheting and mosaics, ranging in sizes. The exhibition will have work from group members and others. People will need to pay a gold coin donation to enter. Each piece of work will be numbered, and viewers will have the chance to vote for their favourite for the People's Choice Award, submitting the number of the project they liked the most once they have reached the end of the exhibition - the exhibitor with the most votes will receive a prize. The group will set up market stalls and a craft table called What were you Thinking?, entailing a range of fabric and other items. One of the organisers Ingrid Kennerley explained where the name for the trading table originated from, and what drove the group to organise an exhibition through SALT. "Being patch workers, we have a tendency to buy a lot of fabric, and then we think 'why did we buy all that for?'" she said. "The exhibition came about because we have not had a local show for our work due to COVID-19 restrictions in the last couple of years ... a lot of people since restrictions have made or finished a lot of things in that time because they have been at home. "We thought it was a chance to get people out and about and show the community what they had made."

