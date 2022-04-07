news, local-news,

Beach, Arts, Music, and Markets BAMM is the perfect event for the whole family to enjoy this Easter Sunday. Vice president of the Coffin Bay Progress Association Rachel Saxby said BAMM is an important event for the community as the funds raised contribute towards the operation of the community hall. The community hall is home to many businesses, clubs, and classes such as pilates, libraries, playgroups, and doctor offices. "It definitely has its use in the town," Ms Saxby said. There will be an abundance of food stalls, markets, and activities for kids to enjoy during the day, including jumping castles. The local yacht club will also be involved in the event by serving drinks at their bar, fish and chips, plus some other seafood options. "BAMM has been growing, and getting bigger and more popular each time, which is really great, it's well supported by the community." "Hopefully it will be a nice sunny day, it has notoriously rained on past events, but every now and then we fluke a beautiful day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/1ff51568-f482-479b-826d-52fdbf009ee9.jpg/r37_0_924_501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg