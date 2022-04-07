news, local-news,

A public art piece involving a message around suicide in the community and serving as a Suicide Prevention Reflection Space has been unveiled on the Parnkalla Trail. The art and benches have been installed on the foreshore in front of the Boston Hotel, with artist Karen Carr creating the piece with help from community groups using local timber and mosaic designs. West Coast Youth and Community Support coordinated several community workshops to complete the artwork. Council provided in-kind support, removing and relocating the old public bench and pavers and helping to install a new concrete pad. The seats were made from reclaimed timber from the Port Lincoln Wharf, positioned in a floating pattern, with a ripple design around them in the paving. Ms Lain Montgomerie, member of Lincoln Alive and community development officer for Mentally Fit EP, conceptualised the design which depicts the ripple effect of suicide on a community. Suicide prevention group Lincoln Alive originally organised the project, with the aim of providing a space for people to gather to remember their loved ones, bring awareness to suicide and the impact it has on a community. Former Lincoln Alive member Hayley Anderson went into detail about the meaning of the artwork. "The ripple effect represents the ripple effect suicide has on a community, and that whether you know the person who has taken their life or not, it still has an effect on you as a community member," Ms Anderson said. "It is also about the ripples of kindness, of love, of just being happy and sharing a smile - that ripple effect too can be just as powerful when we are talking about communicating with people so that is the thing around the ripple effect. "We are hoping that message will spread to everybody." City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said this was a positive step in supporting community health and wellbeing. "Installation of the new public art benches not only makes the area more pleasant and user-friendly but is also a reminder to each of us about the need to look out for others in our community," Mayor Flaherty said. "Mental health affects many people throughout their lifetime and through raising awareness and educating our community, we will continue to create safe spaces for people to share their challenges and seek help." The mayor said the project will aim to connect community members through conversation. Funding for the project was received from Country SA Primary Health Network, Wellbeing SA, the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation, and Zoe Pratt and Clean seas through the Tunarama Ambassador Quest. An official opening of the Suicide Prevention Reflection Space will be held at the Hotel Boston on Saturday April 9 at 11am - people will have an opportunity to place a flower at the site to remember loved ones. RSVP to Lain Montgomerie, Mentally Fit EP via email lain@wcycs.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/778fe4e7-1b6b-4975-9e9e-63e6708294f9.jpg/r472_751_4631_3101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Newly developed Suicide Prevention Reflection Space opening this weekend