Poonindie residents have expressed their concern to the Lower Eyre Peninsula Council around the current state of the local cemetery, with an infestation of rabbits digging holes around graves and weeds growing throughout. Resident Sue Olsen, whose great-grandmother Matilda Hannum Berryman was buried on site, has expressed concerns on the state of the cemetery and how there was limited information available about the people who are interred there. She said some historical aspects on site had also been lost. Ms Olsen emphasised the importance of tracing the history of those buried to acknowledge their resting place, while recording the history of the cemetery. "This is part of my family - these are people that have been unacknowledged...they had a very vibrant community there under the church leadership," she said. Ms Olsen said she had first approached the council about issues at the cemetery in 2016, expressing she would like to form a Friends of Poonindie Cemetery Group. She is hoping to discuss the concept with the council at its next meeting. "This is a historical point of significant interest and once you let that go, as it nearly has been, you can't get it back," she said. Ms Olsen said she hoped visitors would be able to attend the site and learn more about the history of Poonindie and the families who lived there. "We are really coming to understand the value of standing on the shoulders of those who have gone before us," Ms Olsen said. In 2017, the council began to develop a management plan for the cemetery which included investigating the potential to create a memorial. Staff have liaised with the Department for Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation on the work that could be undertaken on site. Council chief executive Delfina Lanzilli said as part of the planning process a cemetery working group was formed early last year which included two local Indigenous community members with a meeting held in June 2021. She said council had undertaken work to confirm boundaries of the site while developing its management plan, with the next step being a geotechnical survey to ensure no interments were outside current fencing.

