Popular destination Perlubie Beach is seeing a number of issues following on from several visitors using the on-beach camp site. Residents have shown concern around the damage to the beach's environment, public safety and equitable access for the local community. Streaky Bay District Council has been having discussions with the State Government around the handover of care and control of the beach to the organisation, enabling them to take action and manage the situation. While under the care and control of the State Government, council has stressed there are few measures it can take. A total of 80 to over 100 caravans/campers can fit on the beach, which has seen council receive complaints around the damage these numbers are causing. Council hopes to allow only self-contained vehicles to stay, with some people using the dunes as a toilet and littering these areas. A speed limit has also been mooted, with people reportedly driving recklessly. Council wants to protect wildlife, particularly the habitat of shore birds, by allocating specific areas for people to camp and limiting camper numbers through a permit system, ensuring visitors stay longer than 21 days. A number of community members have voiced that campers have been filling up the carpark, leading to the beach access being blocked, resulting in a lack of availability for day-use visitors. Mayor Travis Barber said despite the exposure Perlubie Beach is giving the region, the increase in visitors using the beach as a camp site is placing significant "pressure" on the area. "This is not a situation where council is saying 'not our problem', with the solution involving expediting the care and control of the beach to council so we have the localised resources on the ground to effectively manage the destination," Mayor Barber added.

Issues around on-beach camp site at Perlubie Beach