news, local-news,

Nautilus Arts Centre has opened up its first 'Photobomb' photography competition for entries this year. The centre is welcoming people to showcase their talent, passion and inspiration to be in the running to win some big prizes. The exhibit will take place from August 29-September 24 with winners announced on the opening night. The cut off date for the artwork delivery to the Nautilus Arts Centre will be 3pm on Friday August 19.Artist's under the age of 18 will be in the running for the youth award. Entrants must live in the Eyre Peninsula to enter, with artists limited to one entry each There is an entry fee of $10 and all works must be available for sale and available to stay on show until the end of the exhibition. Artists must complete an entry form, provide an image of each artwork and an artist statement. Prizes have been sponsored by Lincoln Camera Centre, Hayden's Barber Shop and Ella and Zafran. The major prize is DJI mini SE Drone and SD Card donated by Lincoln Camera Centre, The People's Choice Prize has been donated by Haydn's Barber Shop, including a $200 Hair Care package, and the Youth Prize is $250 donated by Ella and Zafran. Works selected for judging and exhibition will be selected by the Nautilus Arts Centre Art Prize Committee (NACAPC). The final judging will be done by an independent art critic. Visit: nautilusartscentre.com.au/photobomb for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/885f2b30-ab45-4fc0-b812-79b3086c8c73.JPG/r3_480_5998_3867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Nautilus Arts Centre's 'Photobomb' competition has started