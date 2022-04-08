news, local-news,

The Kalamazoo Classic could make a comeback as members of the Cummins community look to get volunteers on board to revive the iconic event. In the past, the day has been full of racing and competitions, with the major drawcard being teams hitting the rails on a kalamazoo for a chance at ever-lasting glory and a bit of prize money. For those who have never heard of them before, kalamazoos are those old-fashioned hand pump rail cars that workers used to move along the tracks instead of a train. According to Cummins and District Enterprise Committee (CDEC) member Wendy Holman, there have been those in the community wanting to bring the Classic back, but she said there would need to be people willing to put in the hard yards for that to happen. CDEC will be holding a meeting on Friday, April 8 at the Cummins Hotel between from around 6pm to gauge how many people would want to jump on board and help put the event back together. "Basically to see whether we've got enough people interested to actually help and form a small committee to make it happen," Ms Holman said. She said if there are enough people willing to put in the work, the aim would be to put an event together for April 2023, bringing back other favourites such as the gopher races and "the big heave push" along the way. "The kalamazoos and the races will be as one focus event, but it's not going to be the whole day," she said. Even if the meeting does not yield the results they want, Ms Holman said she has been having "a memory lane thing" going back over the history of the Classic. The races were originally 500 metres in its inaugural year, 1998, but they were too "gut-wrenching" and got cut down to 300 metres. In 1999, Cummins was awarded the South Australian Community Event of the Year, but within 10 years the Classic had petered out. "By [2007] people knew how hard it was to pump a kalamazoo and we struggled to get new competitors," Ms Holman said. "I think people also got a bit weary as you get when you have such a big event with a small group running it." "But it was such good fun." Ms Holman said if they can get enough interest from people willing to help get the kalamazoos rolling again, there will be a "lot of thinking" to do over the next 12 months. She hopes to relive some of her favourite memories, including being able to hear the sound of the cars on the tracks once again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/4f9461e3-fa6c-444b-89b3-0e789308ba16.jpg/r508_656_1770_1369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg