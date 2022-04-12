news, local-news,

The Port Lincoln community will gather on at the war memorial on Anzac Day Monday April 25 at 6:30am, reflecting on the service and sacrifice of generations of servicemen and women, and all those who suffer the consequences of war. This year marks the 107th anniversary of the Gollipoli Landings, with everyone welcome to commemorate at Eyre Park War Memorial. To abide by South Australian Government requirements, organisers are encouraging attendees to check in via QR code. The Gunfire Breakfast will be take place after the service at Port Lincoln RSL at conclusion of Dawn Service, with the March commencing from 10:15am. A commemorative Service will be held at the conclusion of the March All enquiries to Marlee Anderson - Secretary Port Lincoln RSL Sub-Branch 0403 662 520 / portlincoln@rslsa.org.au

Community to gather for Anzac Day in Port Lincoln