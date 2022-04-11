news, local-news,

Lower Eyre Peninsula Council finished repairing the Coffin Bay Boat ramp last week, undertaking the work from April 5-7. Council Chief Executive Delfina said the issue had began after the last concrete beam of the southernmost lane of the Coffin Boat ramp became dislodged, explaining what council identified before the repairing process. "Upon further investigation, it was established that the concrete beam had been undermined by a submarine channel eroding back with a drop-off of around 2 metres," Ms Lanzilli said. "The submarine "cliff" traverses the boat ramp from south of southern pontoons and across the southernmost lane - The adjacent lane is not affected." Ms Lanzilli said the engineering solution involved righting and pinning the displaced concrete beam in place and pumping in concrete to support the beam. "Rock was packed around the end of the ramp to create a gentler grade into the submarine channel," she continued. "Works were restricted to optimum low tides, between peak periods and weather conditions." She said costs were expected to be between $40 000 and $50 000, with the expenditure was approved at the March Council meeting. "Council would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience in the matter," she finished.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/0de89f5d-8451-455f-a60d-7048cd66fd56.jpg/r4_74_1438_884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg