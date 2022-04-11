newsletters, weekly-wrap-list,

In your Port Lincoln Times, both online and in print, you can read about how Eyre Peninsula Council made some important repairs to its Coffin Bay Boat ramp, on April 5-7. The issue began after the last concrete beam of the southernmost lane of the Coffin Boat ramp was dislodged. Chief executive Delfina Lanzilli explained what council identified before the repair process, establishing the concrete beam had been undermined by a submarine channel eroding back with a drop-off of about two metres. She outlined the submarine "cliff" traverses the boat ramp from south of southern pontoons and across the southernmost lane - the next lane is unaffected. Ms Lanzilli said the engineering solution involved righting and pinning the displaced concrete beam in place and pumping in concrete to support the beam. Rock was packed around the end of the ramp to create a gentler grade into the submarine channel. Works were restricted to optimum low tides, between peak periods and weather conditions. She said costs were expected to be between $40,000 and $50,000, with the spending approved at the March council meeting. She thanked residents for their cooperation and patience.

Important repairs to council structures