Port Lincoln RSL will be following a different route for the march this year. The group will meet near the Boston Bay Medical Clinic opposite Bowling Avenue at 10:00am, before making their way down at 10:15, veering left onto Hallet Place and disembarking at the memorial at 10:30. Following the Dawn Service the group will return to the RSL for the Gunfire Breakfast which will require a gold coin donation to attend. Lincoln South Football Club have dedicated their time to supply and cook the breakfast. People are welcome to stay back for coffee and biscuits provided by the Salvation Army, with lunch to follow at the sub-branch with Jenny Chillingworth from the Blue Water Raiders making sandwiches, where people can enjoy a pint with decent pricing behind the new bar at the RSL. RSL president Gary Clough will be presenting a medal to best player at the Peter Teakle Cup between Norwood and West Adelaide, and RSL member, war veteran and life member of Port Lincoln Football League Noel Reidy will be tossing the coin. Mr Clough explained the RSL made the final decision around the route the march will take on Thursday night. "The original decision was to follow the same path that the Christmas pageant took but for a lot of the elderly, it is just too long and a large section is all up hill." Mr Clough said this route will be shorter and downhill most of the way, before becoming a flat towards the end of the route. "It will not tire them out too much - we will have vehicles to transport the infirmed and we will have Red Cross volunteering their services. "Matthew Flinders Home will lend us their bus if we people with wheel chairs ectra need access." Mr Clough said if people are unable to leave their homes for any reason, they will be able to listen to the dawn service through the team at 5cc who will broadcast the ceremony.

