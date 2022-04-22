news, local-news,

The Port Lincoln Returned and Services League have made various upgrades to the facilities within its sub-branch. President Gary Clough outlined what the new facilities entail. "A new chiller system has been installed along with four new beer taps, and have also renovated the bar itself, the facade is the same but the internals of the bar allow more storage area and a better work space - it just looks a lot cleaner." The Sub Branch will begin serving meals on Friday nights starting in Mid-May. "The meals will be provided by 2022 Tunarama Ambassador - Karen Fiegert, they will be reasonably priced to ensure patrons are getting a great meal at an even better price," Mr Clough added. "If the feedback is positive and we get support from returned patrons, then we will ensure this service continues." Mr Clough said the bar upgrade was generously funded by Grant Stagg and his family in honour of his father Ray Stagg. Further support for other projects coming from Veterans SA and the community grants through the Department of Veterans Affairs. "There are upgrades that we hope to carry out throughout the year to be able to ensure we are creating a space that our members and community look forward to visiting," Mr Clough finished.

