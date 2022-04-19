news, local-news,

The Kalamazoo Classic's possible comeback could be hindered by a poor showing at a meeting that looked to revive the beloved event. The Cummins and District Enterprise Committee held a meeting at the Cummins Hotel to see how interested residents would be in bringing back the town's iconic race. According to committee member Wendy Holman, the meeting failed to get the numbers they had hoped for, but that does not mean she is giving up hope. Ms Holman said only six or so people had showed up, but they came away with a plan to keep investigating ways to pick up further support. The committee will look to social media and surveys, along with a few visuals. Ms Holman said that the next meeting will likely be held from 6pm on Friday, April 29. She hopes more people will come along to support the event's revival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/4f9461e3-fa6c-444b-89b3-0e789308ba16.jpg/r740_637_2067_1387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg