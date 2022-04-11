news, local-news,

The Kalamazoo Classic's possible comeback could be hindered by a poor showing at a meeting that looked to revive the beloved event. The Cummins and District Enterprise Committee (CDEC) held a meeting at the Cummins Hotel on Friday, April 8 to see how interested the community would be in bringing back the town's iconic race. According to CDEC member Wendy Holman, the meeting failed to get the numbers they had hoped for, but that does not mean she is giving up hope. Ms Holman said only six or so people showed up to the meeting, but they came away with a plan to keep investigating ways to pick up further community support. CDEC will look to social media and community surveys, along with a few visuals, that might pique some interest in the Cummins locals. "We've got another meeting at the end of April to just see what came out of [social media]," Ms Holman said. "We're still looking to pursue it." She said the next meeting will likely be held from 6pm on Friday, April 29 and she hopes more people will come along to support the event's revival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/4f9461e3-fa6c-444b-89b3-0e789308ba16.jpg/r544_732_1734_1404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg