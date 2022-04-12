news, local-news,

One player was on fire at Tumby Bay golf - after bagging an eagle last week, Jordon Hind went one better and dropped a hole-in-one on Saturday. It was the first round of the Tumby Takeaway trophy and 14 golfers turned up to do battle in the unusually hot conditions. Most sought refuge in the shade of the trees lining the fairways, whether by design or a wayward shot. Jordan caressed the ball with a three-quarter hit eight iron, 132m, landing in on the half-volley. His playing partners both landed on the scrape with Ross Powell putting his 1m putt away for bird while Andrew Stanley made par. Hind reflected on his shot with the Times, walking through how the round played out and his thoughts after the hit. "The round of golf was not going too well until that moment - it was our eighth hole of the day and I hit a good shot and I thought it was it looked like it was going in all the way - then it landed in front of the hole. "Somehow it stopped really quickly - it must have hit the pin I think and then it just fell in the hole." Hind said he held off celebrations until he got down to the hole as he was unsure if it went in the hole or if it flew out the back of the sand. He will have his name written on the hole-in-one board in the clubhouse. He spoke about how he and his fellow golfers celebrated. "Everyone was fairly excited when I got back into the club so there was a few high-fives and a fair bit of adrenalin pumping through the body for the rest of the round," he said. "That is the first one I had ever had - I was very, very happy." Hind said he looked forward to more rounds of golf at Tumby soon. "The Tumby course has been looking really good - I thought I had better try to take advantage of all the summer rain and the good weather," he said. "This was my first hole-and-one. I had come close many a time in my lifetime in golf."

Golfer scores hole-in-one at Tumby Bay