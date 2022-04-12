news, local-news,

A severe lack of available childcare has seen the Eyre Peninsula labelled a "childcare desert" in a recent study. The Deserts and oases: How accessible is childcare in Australia? report, written by Victoria University's Mitchell Institute, defines a childcare desert as a place where there are three or more children below four years old for every available childcare space. The Eyre Peninsula and West was found to be more than double that, with up to seven children vying for each spot in childcare. Childcare has been a long-running issue in the region, with Lower Eyre Council having tried to get government help to resolve the lack of spaces in recent years. Flinders MP Sam Telfer said he has recognised the severe shortage and he will try to advocate for solutions "tailored to the needs of each community". "The need for childcare has been recognised across the whole EP as one which needs attention if we are to be sustainable as communities into the future," he said. "Although childcare is a federal issue, there is a key role for both State Government and local councils to play in conjunction with the opportunity for private business involvement." Lead author of the report Peter Hurley said the data showed childcare providers were more likely to open services in metropolitan suburbs as they were deemed most profitable. He said regional areas like Eyre Peninsula tend to fall by the wayside as they are deemed to be less profitable, which leads to both economic and childhood development concerns. "Families need easy access to affordable high-quality childcare and there is a clear link between childcare accessibility and female workforce participation," Dr Hurley said. "Making it easier for mothers to work if they choose to will benefit the family and the broader economy. "There is a huge body of evidence showing the positive long-term impacts produced by high-quality early learning in setting children up for success as they transition to school, with the benefits continuing throughout their life. "It is children from disadvantaged background who benefit the most, but our research shows these children are the ones most likely to live in an area with a shortage of childcare places." Only two other South Australian regions fared worse than Eyre Peninsula in the study, with Mid North having eight children per available space and nine for Yorke Peninsula.

