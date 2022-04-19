news, local-news,

Four possible sites have been shortlisted for the new Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant. The Site Selection Committee reported on the sites for the plant which is slated to begin construction in 2023. Sleaford West, Point Boston, Shoal Point and the original Sleaford site are the four locations now under scrutiny before a final decision is made by the end of July. The committee has said the sites will undergo a detailed design process including marine science research, costing and community engagement before the final choice. "After considering many sites around the coast of the peninsula and giving consideration to the configuration of the SA Water network, as well as social, environmental and financial factors, we are narrowing the list of suitable locations," said committee chairman Peter Treloar. "This is the largest investment in water infrastructure on the EP since the construction of the Tod Reservoir and reticulation scheme in the 1920s and has the potential to be a game changer for the Eyre Peninsula." Mr Treloar said the community was well-represented on the committee which he believes positions it to come up with the right outcome for the peninsula. Consultancy group TSA Management and SA Water will look to engage with communities in April and May to get their feedback on the shortlisted sites. Residents will be able to have their say through online surveys, community pop-up briefing sessions and presentations to councils and community boards. Pop-ups will be at places including:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/b9520f77-a566-4f9d-a734-7f4a634cbcbe.jpg/r273_67_1280_636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg