The Site Selection Committee (SSC) has shortlisted four possible locations for the new Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant which is slated to begin construction in 2023. Sleaford West, Point Boston, Shoal Point and the original Sleaford site are the four locations now under scrutiny before a final decision is made by the end of July this year. SSC has said the sites will undergo a detailed design process including marine science research, costing and community engagement before a site is chosen. "After considering many sites around the coastline of the EP, and giving consideration to the configuration of the SA Water network, as well as social, environmental and financial factors, we are narrowing the list of suitable locations," SSC chair Peter Treloar said. "This is the largest investment in water infrastructure on the EP since the construction of the Tod Reservoir and reticulation scheme in the 1920s and has the potential to be a game changer for the Eyre Peninsula." Mr Treloar said the community is well-represented on the SSC, which he believes positions it to come up with the right outcome for the EP. Consultancy group TSA Management and SA Water will also be looking to engage with EP communities across April and May to get their feedback on the shortlisted sites. Members of the community will be able to have their say through online surveys, community pop-up briefing sessions and presentations to councils and community boards, which will then be provided to SSC. Pop-up sessions will take place:

