The Norwood Football Club has announced the inaugural Eyre Peninsula match will be played at Centenary Oval with the Redlegs facing off against the West Adelaide Football Club on April 24. The match has been made possible after a number of local business from around the Eyre Peninsula got behind the concept. Headlining the clubs as naming rights partner, is local iconic winery, Peter Teakle Wines. Twelve Norwood senior players are from the Eyre Peninsula region with many to feature in the game. Norwood Football Club Commercial Operations Manger Dale Fleming said he was excited to about the partnership with Peter Teakle Wines. "We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic local business and success story in Peter Teakle Wines to help bring the game to Port Lincoln for all the peninsula community to look forward to and enjoy," Mr Fleming said. "The Teakle Cup, will be a perpetual trophy awarded to the winning side each year and without the support of Peter Teakle Wines and other local businesses it just wouldn't be possible to bring an SANFL game for premiership points to the EP." Teak Corp Managing Director Ben Teakle said the team at Peter Teakle Wines were thrilled to be involved. "We are passionate about supporting local footy and look forward to working with the Norwood Football Club to make this a great event for many years to come. Norwood Football Club Cheif executive, James Fantasia mentioned the importance of investing back into the EP community. "The whole of the EP community have been so supportive of our football club and we are really focused on investing back into the community," Mr Fantasia said. Current Norwood players from the EP include Lochlan Charlton, Nick Pedro, Tristan Binder, Henry Nelligan, Jacob Kennerley, Ben Jarvis and Cameron Taheny. Current Redlegs player Nick Pedro thanked the number of local businesses who have supported the event. "It will mean a lot to put on the Norwood jumper back on the EP, where I played most of my junior football for the Tasman Football Club...I am looking forward to coming back to Port Lincoln and playing for the Teakle Cup in front of friends and family," Pedro added.

Norwood and West Adelaide go head to head for Peter Teakle Cup