A heartbroken family is trying to raise enough money to offer a reward for information about their son's death in what they say are very suspicious circumstances. Robin and Christine Johnson were shocked in the freezing winter of 2021 when their son Daniel Johnson was found on Ravendale Oval, opposite their home, while suffering a drug overdose. He was dressed in a T-shirt and track pants and later died that morning in hospital, but Mr Johnson believes his son was given a "hotshot" or deliberate overdose because he had upset Adelaide criminals, owed money and was being pursued by local criminals intent on silencing him. "Daniel spent his last 24 hours in fear for his life" Mr Johnson said. "He received a death notice on his mobile phone hours before he died. "My son was dumped on the oval and a syringe and torniquet were left there to make it look like suicide. "His wallet and a suicide note were found in our letterbox, but I am suspicious about the origins or circumstances of the suicide note. He was loaded with enough drugs to kill him ... like a 'hotshot'." At one stage Daniel owed $10,000 to the underworld and Mr Johnson lacked enough money to bail him out so, Mr Johnson said, the gang assaulted his son. Daniel's troubles began when he started smoking marijuana and consuming alcohol. Mr Johnson said it is difficult for parents to know their children are involved in that behaviour. "Parents, be watchful," he said. As a teenager, Daniel had been well-liked, was a member of the Army Cadets and never caused his family any trouble. "He was so easily misled," Mr Johnson said. His son's continued use of drugs and alcohol soon found him in trouble with the law and being incarcerated on a couple occasions. "When he got out of jail he wanted to go on the straight and narrow and put all the drugs behind him and get on with his life. Unfortunately criminals local and Adelaide had other plans and began texting and threatening him," Mr Johnson said. Daniel, 29, would have celebrated his 30th birthday on May 22, 2022, but his memory lives on in the form of a Go Fund Me page dedicated to raising money for the Reward Leading to a Conviction relating to Daniel's death. Mr Johnson has collected about $200 so far and plans to put out Go Fund Me collection tins. "I am devastated. I want answers. Daniel had a big heart and was a good boy. Drugs destroyed him," he said. Mr Johnson said police with the major SA law enforcement operation, Southern, were looking at some suicide-murders in Adelaide and knew about Daniel's death and reacted with interest. "I have never prayed so much in my life," he said regarding his hopes for his son's staged suicide/death to be solved. The Go Fund Me page: http://gofund.me/a8cb1758 If the reward is unanswered, the donated money will go to Beyond Blue, Lifeline and youth suicide prevention. A South Australian Police spokesperson said the investigation into the death of a man at Port Lincoln in August, 2021, "remains ongoing". "Port Lincoln police are preparing a report for the Coroner," they said. "Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/5bb7d687-8717-4727-bd96-3d6f807da395.jpg/r173_326_5413_3287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg