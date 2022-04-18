Discover what's on around the region

news, local-news,

POWERFUL EVENT Muscles on Show Raw Muscle, high-energy male review, slick choreography, stunning costumes, tongue-in-cheek commentary, renditions of popular songs. Pier Hotel, Tasman Terrace, Port Lincoln, Thursday, April 21, 8-11pm. TALENTS REVEALED SALT Festival The event provides a platform for artists and contributors to showcase their ideas and to interact. It will be an opportunity to make connections across topics and genres to build a new and innovative community. SALT Festival, Friday, 9am April 22 to 10pm May 1, 66 Tasman Terrace, Port Lincoln. ART CHALLENGE Plein Air exhibitors Participants will go into Port Lincoln to create their entry. They will have limited time to complete their Plein Air art piece. 1st-$200, 2nd-$100. Artists to bring their canvases or surfaces, paints, pencils to ArtEYREa at 9.30am to be registered. 25 Mortlock Terrace, Port Lincoln, Sunday, April 24, 9.30am-4.30pm.am. GUITAR MAGIC Performer at Nautilus arts Singer-songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso started playing as a five-year-old, classically trained. Nautilus Arts Centre, Tasman Terrace, Port Lincoln, Sunday, 8pm May 8 Lower Eyre Coastcare activity Monday, April 25, meet at Coffin Bay boat ramp barbecue area, 8.30am-10.30am; association holds monthly activities to explore the coast, visitors welcome. Information call Kerryn 0498 387 961 or check https://www.facebook.com/lepcoastcare/ LEARNING EXPERIENCE Languages Alive Thursday, April 28, Streaky Bay Area School, Wells St, 9.45am-3.30pm; children R-Y6, $10 or free for school card/health care card holders, program of interactive language and cultural experiences. Register by April 21, ticketebo.com.au/languagesalive. FUN, FRIVOLITY Port Lincoln Colour Fun Run Friday, April 29, grass area opposite Grand Tasman Hotel, 2pm-4pm; Enter for free to be "bombarded" with colour, followed by a free sausage sizzle. White t-shirts and safety glasses will be provided, bring your own mask. The event will have information stalls set up to promote local community services. SALTY TWIST Jewellery workshop Reclaimed is a jewellery workshop with a salty twist, 25 Mortlock Terrace, Port Lincoln, Friday, April 22, 12.30pm-8.30pm. Event Listing What's on Please email lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au to list an event.

