President at helm

Tasman Football Club's first woman president, Ros Daniels, is looking at her first season at the helm. It will begin on Saturday when the Port Lincoln Football League season kicks off with some new faces in the Tasman line-up. Ms Daniels showed detailed knowledge of several returning players and other recruits. Cousins Josh Seal and Jace Rodda will be co-coaches. Seal's father Michael originally played for the club as did Seal, a midfielder. Rodda is a six-time club premiership player and former captain. Ex-junior with Tasman Jake Stoll, a ruckman, and Liam Cocks will both join from the Ramblers in Cummins. Returning players include midfielder Jared Seal, who is Josh's twin, and forward Chase Tucker, forward-ruckman Luke Andrews, centreman Billy Haebich and midfielder George Wilks. Ms Daniels said the club aimed to do better than its third place last season. "We are quietly confident that we will go better than the preliminary final," she said. As president, Ms Daniels heads the executive committee and meets monthly with other presidents and the league. She oversees recruitment and raises sponsorship while leading the club's activities. "It is challenging, but interesting," said the self-employed car-wash owner and property investor. "I am really looking forward to it coming together on Saturday for the first match."

