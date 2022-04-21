It may feel like it's been a long time between festivals, but once again SALT is back on in all its glory. This innovative, open-access arts festival is where creative people come together to realise the extraordinary. Each contributor will express themselves through art, music, theatre, science or wellness. Add to that some unique SALT curated events where the best entertainers and thinkers appear and events that aren't often seen in rural areas will be on show for all to see. Thousands of locals and visitors are looking forward to the eased restrictions and are hungry to get involved in the world of arts and entertainment. Organisers are following SA Health COVID advice and masks are provided. There are more than 80 events covering the world of art, innovation, creativity and culture. From intimate art workshops to a major rock music concert and everything in-between. Feature exhibitions are 'Sojourn Through The Sand', an exploration of Eyre Peninsula coastal landscapes through the lens of photographer Jack Davies and 'Expressing Me' which are personal works expressed by the talented artists from United We Made It. SALT stage will host a major annual music event. This year, the rising indie-pop sensation George Alice, a Triple J Unearthed winner, along with neo-soul and blues powerhouse Kings & Associate, will perform. The Upwelling seafood symposium is for anyone interested in enjoying a local seafood feast while hearing from seafood industry leaders and marine scientists. Songwriters in the Round brings you the stories behind the creation of original music and there'll be plenty of laughs from Fiona O'Loughlin Live, ScoMo's Sunday Service by George Glass and Period - a comedy cabaret show from Carla Mattiazzo. An interactive art and cultural event, Love & The Whale can be seen at the town jetty where Barngarla woman, Vera Richards will lead the community in free-form painting and chalk art while telling the story of the whale and its importance in local indigenous history. There may even be a surprise visitor by the largest of marine creatures, so don't miss this event. There are workshops for all artistic tastes such as sea glass jewelry, Japanese ink printing, mosaic, weaving, ceramic garden creature sculpture and much more. And there is plenty to do outdoors with a National Park beach clean-up, permaculture, nature walks and yoga. Tickets are best bought online at saltfestival.com.au ahead of time to avoid missing out but they will also offer ticket sales during the festival at the SALT Shaker hub in the Nautilus Arts Centre. The downloadable program has tickets links or you can get a hard copy at the SALT Shaker.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/97TCrSSS8eL4SJes3fJpUu/ecb33641-e54e-4294-b7fe-b077502cc060.jpg/r0_139_2736_1685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

That iconic festival SALT is back to enthral and delight visitors and locals

