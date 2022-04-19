Salmon on the West Coast

news, local-news,

Here's what was biting and where: West Coast - Schools of Salmon are showing up on most beaches on most days. The large swell may have moved some of the good gutters and holes along the coast, but the fish are showing up as the water starts to cool. Best reports have come from around Elliston and Locks Well. For those fishing the beaches at night, there have been some good sized gummys and Schoolies caught on salmon baits. The bay at Elliston has been good for squid to about 2kg. Large size 3.5 & 4.0 jigs have been working well for boaties and those fishing from the jetty. In the other bays there have been good numbers of King George Whiting, Garfish, Tommys and Salmon Trout. Gummy Sharks are coming from the far west beaches along with a few salmon. A couple of undersize Mulloway have been reported. Streaky and Venus Bays have been good for Squid, King George Whiting, Salmon Trout, Garfish, Snook and Silver Trevally. Coffin Bay - The offshore fishing has been excellent, but hard work. Over the long weekend conditions went from dead flat, to a big swell. Tuna to 12Kg, Samsons, Kingfish, Nannygai and School sharks are around in good numbers, but the bite has been late in the afternoon probably due to the full moon. The best areas for all of these species is around the Hummocks, Greenly and up around Krawse Rock. Inside the bay there are plenty of King George Whiting to 35cm, Snook, garfish, Tommys and Gummys. Goolwa cockles have been the bait of choice for the Whiting. Flathead have also been a popular target around town, big soft plastics have been the best option to catch the better fish. Almonta/Gunyah has seen a few good schools of fish along the beach, but they are moving around a lot, so be prepared to travel to find them. King George Whiting reports have been mostly about undersized or just size fish throughout the bay. There are still plenty of Salmon Trout and Garfish for those looking to catch a feed inside the bay. Farm Beach is still the place to go for King George Whiting. In close, just over the weed line and out to the sticks has been consistent for fish to 42cm on Cockles. Port Lincoln - King George Whiting have been the target of many anglers over the last week. Plenty of good fish were caught on Goolwa Cockles and Spencer gulf Prawns. The best areas were around thistle and Taylors Islands, with Whiting to 45cm caught in good numbers. Closer to town, the Monument, North Shore, Louth bay and Boston Island produced plenty of Whiting to 40cm. Late afternoon and after dark has been the best time to fish all of these areas. The Wharf has seen some good bags of Salmon to 1Kg caught on lures and unweighted local pilchards and there are plenty of good squid around late in the afternoon. Around the rest of Boston and Proper bays, the Blue Swimmer Crabs are still around in good numbers, but fishing later in the day when the tide is moving has been the secret to getting good numbers Sleaford to Wanna has been hit-and-miss for Salmon. But they are there if you spend a bit of time throwing metal lures or soaking a bait. Around the rest of the National Park, there are King George Whiting, Garfish, Salmon trout and squid. Flathead also seem to be moving in, so throwing some soft plastics around places like September and Taylors Landing would be a good option. Tumby Bay - The jetty has been good for some big Squid, Salmon to 1Kg, Garfish and a few Snook. In the bay there are a few good sized King George Whiting, Squid and Garfish. Ski beach has been good for a few Yellowfin Whiting, Flathead, Garfish, Tommys, and Salmon. Out at the group, there have been reports of big Snook, Garfish and King George Whiting. Port Neill/Arno Bay - Arno Bay/Pt Neill - King George Whiting, Garfish and Yellowfin Whiting have been reported from the jetties and beaches. Flathead have been caught along a lot of the coast by shore based anglers casting 4-5 inch soft plastics. Cowell - Yellowfin Whiting, Blue Swimmer Crabs, Garfish and a few Snook have been reported this week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/44ce681c-a828-4049-b167-38e8ad5e83cb.jpg/r0_449_1152_1100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg