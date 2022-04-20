news, local-news,

While Anzac Day will mark the anniversary of historic events, Port Lincoln's veterans' group will show a new face. Former soldier Marlee Anderson is secretary of the Port Lincoln sub-branch of the Returned and Services League and is setting a fresh agenda. According to the sub-branch's president, Gary Clough, ex-Army member Ms Anderson, 29, will be the "new face of the RSL". "We have to show people we are not ancient, anachronistic members," he said. "She is secretary and our public relations person." Ms Anderson will offer the Reflection at the city's two Anzac Day services at the memorial in Eyre Park on Monday. Charlee Watt will sing the National Anthem while other vocalists will perform the New Zealand National Anthem. Trumpeter Scott McConnell will play The Last Post and Reveille. The Dawn Service will be at 6.30am followed by the traditionally-named Gunfire Breakfast at Lincoln South Football Club. The term "Gunfire" came from World War I when soldiers would fortify themselves with rum before going into the trenches in the morning. The Anzac March will begin at 10.15am from New West Road and disembark at the memorial for the morning service about 10.30am. It will happen under the watchful eye of a bronze statue of a bugler donated by wine-maker Peter Teakle. The ceremonies will mark the 107th anniversary of the Allied landing at Gallipoli. "For a lot of veterans, Anzac Day is not what the public sees," Mr Clough said. "It gives true relevance and meaning for the sacrifices these people make. It was life and death."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/a5939644-0e49-43b5-9079-cc9d7c9ea5cd.jpg/r0_221_1032_804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg