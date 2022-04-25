news, local-news,

Upgrades to Port Lincoln's popular Puckridge Park have begun, with the main objectives being to improve the parks image and create recreational opportunities. The project includes the upgrade of paths and the adjacent garden to provide safe and enhanced access to the toilet, as well as the installation of a baby change-table, ambulant and unisex toilet which will complement the existing toilet block. City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty is pleased to see an important first element of the Puckridge Park Concept Plan delivered. "Providing facilities that meets the needs of the community ensures the park can be enjoyed by all," Mayor Flaherty said. "It will benefit not only Port Lincoln residents, but the many tourists and visitors who visit the park, which is proving to be one of our most popular green spaces." The project is jointly funded by the Australian Government and the City of Port Lincoln. $100,000 of the $120,000 project funding is provided through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program which supports local councils to deliver local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia. The Rotary Club of Port Lincoln contributed $15,600 towards the initial concept plan to redevelop the park, and have been consulted throughout the process. The Puckridge Park Redevelopment Program aims to revitalise the entire park, redeveloping existing facilities while retaining and enhancing the surrounding natural habitat. This is in line with Council's overarching Open Space Strategy. Stages of the redevelopment program will be rolled out as funding becomes available. Find the full Puckridge Park Redevelopment Plan on Council's website at www.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/plansandstrategies.

City of Port Lincoln start Puckridge Park Projects