news, local-news,

Port Lincoln Gymnast Missi White will be competing in the national championships in the Gold Coast next month after qualifying for the the South Australian Team. Her coach Meryl Davidson will also be travelling to Queensland as one of four judges at the competition. 17 year old Missi has been competing for the past 12 years, mentioning how excited she is to be competing at national level. "I am very excited - I have worked quite a few years for it - this is my first time going over to nationals," Missi said. Ms Davidson said she had spent a lot of time coaching Missi to prepare her for the championships. "She has worked hard and came through all the levels from one to eight - it is all progressive...we are very proud of Missi." Ms Davidson described Missi as a role model around the club, with her routine at nationals involving all the skills she had been practicing throughout the year, comprising of vault, bars, beam and floor routines, the beam being her favourite. "She has had a choreograph set in concrete for a little while now," Ms Davidson continued. "It will just be about fine tuning that leading up to some state team trainings and a performance trial before we actually go away." Missi will be performing with and competing against girls aged 12 to 17, with eight others in her team. "She will have a team session and then if she qualifies for individuals she will get another shot," Ms Davidson added. "Now she has to work hard on the uneven bars." Ms Davidson mentioned Port Lincoln Gymnastics had also been crowned medium club of the year for the fifth time, with club members watching the ceremony held at the Entertainment Centre through a livestream on Facebook. She went onto outline the projects the club had completed during the pandemic and the other plans it has to ensure its facilities continue to develop. "There is four stickers on our door now...it is very exciting - last year we did quite a lot of things with covid to keep continuing on and we managed to get a grant - we have done a new floor and we have got plans for a new foyer kids can come in and go out to make a small covid friendly."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/e5de9128-a565-4a69-a86c-76d76b34eeca.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg