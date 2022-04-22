news, local-news,

Liz Habermann is not done with politics yet, announcing she will be running for the federal seat of Grey just weeks after her unsuccessful bid to claim Flinders in the South Australian state election. As in her state campaign, Ms Habermann will run as an independent in the federal election as she looks to make Grey an unsafe Liberal seat. She said she is "throwing her heart in the ring" to work for the communities across the electorate. "In the recent State election I was encouraged to run for Flinders, so gave it my best shot," she said. "I heard so many people with issues that need a solution. "I want to represent the people of Grey in Canberra, so we are at the table working for the best outcome, and to use my voice for positive change." Ms Habermann said her focus will be on our economy, small business and investment in roads and regional infrastructure. "What is happening with jobs, the impacts of climate change, our young people, the future of our country, our First Nations communities, housing and family wellbeing?" she said. "I am running as an independent to give the people of Grey a choice that benefits people in the region. "For too long we have been neglected because we are in a safe Liberal seat. "With change, imagine the possibilities for the future of our health system, aged and childcare, education, farming, seafood and aquaculture, hospitality and tourism." Ms Habermann first got engaged with politics while advocating for voluntary assisted dying laws after the loss of her son, Rhys, in 2017.

