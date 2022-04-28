Discover what's on around our region

news, local-news,

FUN, FRIVOLITY Port Lincoln Colour Fun Run Friday, April 29, grass area opposite Grand Tasman Hotel, 2pm-4pm; Enter for free to be "bombarded" with colour, followed by a free sausage sizzle. White T-shirts and safety glasses provided, bring mask. The event will have information stalls. FESTIVAL ROCKS Performances at SALT Stage Saturday, April 30, venue and ticket details to come; George Alice, Kings and Associates, No News, Luke Marshall and Chel_C to perform on the SALT Stage. For more information visit saltfestival.com.au TALENTS REVEALED SALT Festival Until May 1, 66 Tasman Tce, Port Lincoln, range of events with artists and contributors showcasing ideas. Opportunity to make connections across topics and genres. For information https://www.saltfestival.com.au LIVING WONDERS Life Under the Port Lincoln Jetty iNaturalist Project Until May 1, Port Lincoln Town Jetty, 5pm, a self-guided free event. Ever wanted to be a scientist and make discoveries? You can by discovering what lies under the surface. Visit https://happeningnext.com/event/life-under-the-port-lincoln-jetty-inaturalist-project-eid4snv00jte11 STEP INTO PAST Join the history pioneers Sundays, May 1 and May 8, Pioneer Cemetery, Weaver's Lane off Bernard Place, Port Lincoln, 1pm-4pm. Hourly guided tours of pioneers' graves. More information - 0429 676 661 TURN THE PAGE Adult Afternoon Book Club Thursday, May 5, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476. GUITAR MAGIC Performer at Nautilus arts Sunday, May 8, Nautilus Arts Centre, Tasman Terrace, Port Lincoln, 8pm; Singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso, classically trained. CELEBRATE 50 YEARS Boston Football Club Friday, May 13, Port Lincoln Race Club, Proper Bay Road, 6pm-1am; Gala Dinner event with past and present player, member and special guest interviews, announcement of the 50-year team; outstanding service announcements; induction of inaugural legend award - book https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/876222 ROOSTERS RULE Cummins 'Reds' Reunion Saturday, May 21, Cummins Oval, celebrate with the 1991 B grade grand final rematch versus Ramblers, guernseys auctioned off on the night. EVENT LISTING What's On Contact lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/12a968e5-ba1d-4552-adcc-fcada4b3163f.jpg/r2_154_1912_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on around our region