Discover what's on around our region

FUN, FRIVOLITY

Port Lincoln Colour Fun Run

Friday, April 29, grass area opposite Grand Tasman Hotel, 2pm-4pm; Enter for free to be "bombarded" with colour, followed by a free sausage sizzle. White T-shirts and safety glasses provided, bring mask. The event will have information stalls.

FESTIVAL ROCKS

Performances at SALT Stage

Saturday, April 30, venue and ticket details to come; George Alice, Kings and Associates, No News, Luke Marshall and Chel_C to perform on the SALT Stage. For more information visit saltfestival.com.au

TALENTS REVEALED

SALT Festival

Until May 1, 66 Tasman Tce, Port Lincoln, range of events with artists and contributors showcasing ideas. Opportunity to make connections across topics and genres. For information https://www.saltfestival.com.au

LIVING WONDERS

Life Under the Port Lincoln Jetty iNaturalist Project

Until May 1, Port Lincoln Town Jetty, 5pm, a self-guided free event. Ever wanted to be a scientist and make discoveries? You can by discovering what lies under the surface. Visit https://happeningnext.com/event/life-under-the-port-lincoln-jetty-inaturalist-project-eid4snv00jte11

STEP INTO PAST

Join the history pioneers

Sundays, May 1 and May 8, Pioneer Cemetery, Weaver's Lane off Bernard Place, Port Lincoln, 1pm-4pm. Hourly guided tours of pioneers' graves. More information - 0429 676 661

TURN THE PAGE

Adult Afternoon Book Club

Thursday, May 5, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476.

GUITAR MAGIC

Performer at Nautilus arts

Sunday, May 8, Nautilus Arts Centre, Tasman Terrace, Port Lincoln, 8pm; Singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso, classically trained.

CELEBRATE 50 YEARS

Boston Football Club

Friday, May 13, Port Lincoln Race Club, Proper Bay Road, 6pm-1am; Gala Dinner event with past and present player, member and special guest interviews, announcement of the 50-year team; outstanding service announcements; induction of inaugural legend award - book https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/876222

ROOSTERS RULE

Cummins 'Reds' Reunion

Saturday, May 21, Cummins Oval, celebrate with the 1991 B grade grand final rematch versus Ramblers, guernseys auctioned off on the night.

