Cummins School Community Library is home to three book clubs. The instigator of the newest book club, Barb Diment has been involved with the library since 2012 and said it has changed a lot. "The library has become people's third place, so they have their home, work, and the community library," Ms Diment said. Cummins Library has a nighttime book club that includes wine and cheese, a students book club that takes place during lunchtime, and the newest Afternoon book club that takes place on the first Thursday of the month. The afternoon book club is a relaxed, informal gathering where members can discuss their latest reads and enjoy some afternoon tea. "We decided to pull this together because a lot of people in the community have not been out and about because of COVID. "A nice little gathering, a cup of tea, very very low key, people don't need to talk if they don't want to. "We really just have a chat, and if people get caught up on something else that's ok because that's part of a book club." At the moment members are discussing their individual reads and over time they will produce a program. The first book club meeting was successful with eight members attending, and Ms Diment hopes it keeps growing. For more information about the library visit Cummins School Community Library Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/8a608851-aab5-4828-b575-d2bd2263a560.jpg/r66_0_769_397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg