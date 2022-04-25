news, local-news,

Port Lincoln Returned and Services League held its 2022 Anzac Day ceremony at the war memorial this morning, with many coming out to the dawn service to lay wreaths to remember our soldiers.

Port Lincoln Returned and Services League hold 2022 Anzac Day ceremony